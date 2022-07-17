XCAD Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.22 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One XCAD Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00006912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XCAD Network has a market capitalization of $44.22 million and $1.96 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XCAD Network has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00040938 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
XCAD Network Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,936,849 coins and its circulating supply is 30,416,991 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
XCAD Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for XCAD Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XCAD Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.