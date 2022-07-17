Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up 1.3% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.