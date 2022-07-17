ZENZO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $428.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $180,750.94 and approximately $428.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00100282 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00277246 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

