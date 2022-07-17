Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 639,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 133,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,723. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 39.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,526,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,539,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 29,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $84,330.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,463,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,119,350.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,377 shares of company stock valued at $342,759. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

