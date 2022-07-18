1,007 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.94. 31,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $159.47 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

