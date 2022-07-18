10,410 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $203,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,781,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $232.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 368.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.24 and a 200 day moving average of $236.20. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.