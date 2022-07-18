165,797 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

