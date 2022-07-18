175,000 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Purchased by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. PennantPark Investment makes up 0.2% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of PennantPark Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,378. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 44.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

