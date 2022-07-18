285,947 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 147,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after buying an additional 537,368 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $407.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

