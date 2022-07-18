2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

2seventy bio Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

