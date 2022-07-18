3,252 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.75. 99,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,844. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.18.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
