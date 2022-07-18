3,392 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,694.4% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.71. 36,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.