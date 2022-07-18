3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $38,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,004. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.