43,675 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,342. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

