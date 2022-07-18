6,142 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

GLW stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 109,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,504. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

