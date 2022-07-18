7,652 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

