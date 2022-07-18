81,775 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,485. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

