A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. 33,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,176. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith



A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

