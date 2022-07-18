Account Management LLC Sells 5,165 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Account Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 7.2% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ASML by 526.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ASML traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.31 and a 200 day moving average of $603.98. The company has a market cap of $197.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.00.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.