AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.23 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market cap of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.60.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

