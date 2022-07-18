ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 591,755 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,482,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

