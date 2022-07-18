Adam Miller Sells 40,407 Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £34,345.95 ($40,849.13).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deliveroo alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($38,837.23).

On Monday, May 16th, Adam Miller sold 40,500 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £36,855 ($43,833.25).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £42,819.76 ($50,927.40).

Deliveroo Stock Up 6.9 %

Deliveroo stock traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 91 ($1.08). 3,374,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.79. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Deliveroo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deliveroo Company Profile

ROO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.02) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.96) to GBX 79 ($0.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.