Adappter Token Price Tops $0.0165 on Top Exchanges (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Adappter Token has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adappter Token has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token launched on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 896,341,877 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

Adappter Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Adappter is designed to create 'the Pleasant World' connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. "

