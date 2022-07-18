adbank (ADB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $212,001.00

adbank (ADB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $237,311.24 and $212,001.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,889.94 or 1.00000224 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

