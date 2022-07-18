ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 225,319 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 242.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

