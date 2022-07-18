ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 579,222 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.
ADTRAN Stock Up 5.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.23.
ADTRAN Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.