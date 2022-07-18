ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 579,222 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.23.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.