Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target Cut to €1,930.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from €2,220.00 ($2,220.00) to €1,930.00 ($1,930.00) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,150.00) to €2,800.00 ($2,800.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,400.00) to €1,970.00 ($1,970.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,750.00) to €2,070.00 ($2,070.00) in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,340.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. Adyen has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

