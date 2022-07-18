AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Price Hits $0.0006

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $85,214.48 and $45,897.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.80 or 0.05853600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021440 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001916 BTC.
AFEN Blockchain Profile
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading
