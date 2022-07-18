Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 290.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $68,194,377 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

