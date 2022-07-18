Albemarle Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Albemarle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $15.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,440. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

