Alien Worlds 1-Day Volume Hits $38.63 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $75.13 million and $38.63 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.76 or 0.05834231 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001873 BTC.
Alien Worlds Profile
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Alien Worlds Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.