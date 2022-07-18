Alien Worlds 1-Day Volume Hits $38.63 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $75.13 million and $38.63 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

