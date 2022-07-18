Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 11,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Alliance Mining Trading Up 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.14.

About Alliance Mining

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

