Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 35.1% in June

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 233,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,426. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

