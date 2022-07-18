Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.46. 859,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

