Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $140.76.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

