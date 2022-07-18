Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.95. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,906.3% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,038 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,899.5% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 218,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,407 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6,326.7% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 4,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,453.6% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

