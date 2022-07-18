Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.95. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,906.3% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,038 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,899.5% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 218,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,407 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6,326.7% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 4,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,453.6% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.