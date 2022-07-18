Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

