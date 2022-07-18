American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given “Sector Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT opened at $29.36 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,354,231.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,831 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

