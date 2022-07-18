American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $4.74 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $135.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.