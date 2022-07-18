American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lessened by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.29. 15,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

