American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Price Down 2% on Analyst Downgrade

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $157.00. The stock traded as low as $145.00 and last traded at $145.67. 3,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 989,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.57.

Several other analysts have also commented on AWK. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average of $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.