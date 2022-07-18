AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.59. 1,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.63. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

