Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $247.51. 28,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.90 and its 200 day moving average is $238.13. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

