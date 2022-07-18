AMO Coin Price Up 8.6% This Week (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $26.04 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,075.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.