Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 10,837 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,280.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. 412,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,828. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 349,875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,868,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 210,362 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

