Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,582 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 389,829 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 271,406 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,053,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 400,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 126,157 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DIVO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.03. 231,868 shares of the stock traded hands. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

