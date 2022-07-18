Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Magna International (MGA)

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2022 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MGA stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $56.98. 83,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,690. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

