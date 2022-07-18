Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB):

7/18/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $45.00.

7/1/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $62.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.89. 191,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,738,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get US Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.