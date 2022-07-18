Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Target Price at $34.33

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRNNF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.