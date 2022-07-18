Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Target Price at $13.60

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

